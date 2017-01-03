Santa Ana man who stabbed someone to death over $50 debt sentenced to at least 35 years
FULLERTON A Santa Ana man was sentenced Friday to 35 years to life in prison for chasing down and stabbing an acquaintance to death over a $50 debt. Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael A Leversen denied a request by Mario Alberto Rodriguez's attorney to sentence the convicted killer to a lesser term behind bars by throwing out a previous felony "strike" for selling drugs to benefit a street gang.
