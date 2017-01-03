Santa Ana man who stabbed someone to ...

Santa Ana man who stabbed someone to death over $50 debt sentenced to at least 35 years

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Orange County Register

FULLERTON A Santa Ana man was sentenced Friday to 35 years to life in prison for chasing down and stabbing an acquaintance to death over a $50 debt. Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael A Leversen denied a request by Mario Alberto Rodriguez's attorney to sentence the convicted killer to a lesser term behind bars by throwing out a previous felony "strike" for selling drugs to benefit a street gang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Fri suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Jan 5 cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Jan 5 Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Jan 3 mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Jan 3 mar 1
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Jan 3 Rene Rio 9
News 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change... Jan 3 mar 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,699,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC