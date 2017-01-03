Santa Ana man re-sentenced to 25 year...

Santa Ana man re-sentenced to 25 years to life for wife's murder

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

SANTA ANA A man who had his first conviction overturned on a legal technicality was again sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday for bludgeoned his sleeping wife to death in their Santa Ana home. Agustin Armaraz Espinoza was convicted of first-degree murder in 2013 for killing his wife of 37 years, Marisela Espinoza, by bludgeoning her in the head with a tripod shortly after an argument in which she had asked him to move out, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... 17 hr suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Thu cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Thu Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Jan 3 mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Jan 3 mar 1
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Jan 3 Rene Rio 9
News 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change... Jan 3 mar 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC