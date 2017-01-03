Santa Ana man re-sentenced to 25 years to life for wife's murder
SANTA ANA A man who had his first conviction overturned on a legal technicality was again sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday for bludgeoned his sleeping wife to death in their Santa Ana home. Agustin Armaraz Espinoza was convicted of first-degree murder in 2013 for killing his wife of 37 years, Marisela Espinoza, by bludgeoning her in the head with a tripod shortly after an argument in which she had asked him to move out, prosecutors said.
