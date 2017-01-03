Santa Ana man arrested in fight with Lyft driver over parking spaces
Malcolm Ernest May, 46, was arrested Tuesday after an alleged confrontation with a Lyft driver in Santa Ana on Friday, police said. SANTA ANA A Santa Ana man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of hurling a cell phone at a Lyft driver, knocking out her tooth, in a dispute over parking spaces set aside for the disabled at a gas station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|14 hr
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|15 hr
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|23 hr
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC