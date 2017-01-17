Santa Ana Council won't consider chan...

Santa Ana Council won't consider change to election system, at least for now

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA A proposal to evaluate options to shift Santa Ana to by-district elections has been stopped in its tracks by the new Council majority. Councilman Sal Tinajero led the charge to change the system in the days following the Nov. 8 election, when Jose Solorio, who moved from Ward 1 to Ward 3 to run for that seat without an incumbent, ended up being elected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 9 min Red 596
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) 1 hr Green Light Free 118
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 1 hr Green Light Free 100
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 3 hr Green Light Free 1,181
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 12 hr Well Well 4,839
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Wed Westminster 79
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Wed Ssk 166
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at January 20 at 7:56AM PST

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC