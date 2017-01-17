Santa Ana Council won't consider change to election system, at least for now
SANTA ANA A proposal to evaluate options to shift Santa Ana to by-district elections has been stopped in its tracks by the new Council majority. Councilman Sal Tinajero led the charge to change the system in the days following the Nov. 8 election, when Jose Solorio, who moved from Ward 1 to Ward 3 to run for that seat without an incumbent, ended up being elected.
