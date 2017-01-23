Proposed desalination plant in Huntington Beach among Trump priorities, leaked document shows
A document purportedly leaked from the Trump administration indicates that the proposed desalination plant in Huntington Beach is among 50 infrastructure projects nationwide that the president has designated as a priority. The Kansas City Star and The News Tribune reported Tuesday that the $1 billion Poseidon Water desalination plant is on a list of dozens of projects across the country that would cost an estimated $137.5 billion in public-private partnerships.
