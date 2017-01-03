Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Santa Ana
A 65-year-old man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street in Santa Ana, police said. Witnesses told police that shortly before 5:30 a.m., Kassim Mohamed Kassim of Costa Mesa was walking northbound crossing Warner Avenue from the south curb when he was hit by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling westbound.
