Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Santa Ana

A 65-year-old man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street in Santa Ana, police said. Witnesses told police that shortly before 5:30 a.m., Kassim Mohamed Kassim of Costa Mesa was walking northbound crossing Warner Avenue from the south curb when he was hit by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling westbound.

