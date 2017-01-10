OC Streetcar project moves closer to ...

OC Streetcar project moves closer to federal funding grant

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

A rendering of the OC Streetcar, which is planned to include 10 stations from Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center to Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove. The OC Streetcar project has reached several milestones, but its latest was the final step before county authorities negotiate a federal funding grant agreement that could cover up to half of the total capital cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 23 min Aye Caramba 3
free hotel room and bed for female 44 min Casper 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 23 hr Listo 594
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) Wed Damage 171
News Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the... Wed cheezypoof 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC