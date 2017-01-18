Nordstrom Won't Be Closing Many Stores This Year
Macy's is reacting to falling mall traffic and slumping sales by closing a slew of stores. Nordstrom won't follow in its footsteps, though.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Crooks gang
|1,180
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|16 hr
|Westminster
|79
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|Ssk
|166
|Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,...
|Wed
|Joe Smoe
|2
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Tue
|Casper
|4
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Casper
|99
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Casper
|117
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC