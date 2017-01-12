Nordstrom to close Santa Ana mall store
After nearly 30 years of doing business in the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, California, Nordstrom has announced it will be shuttering the location. "We've enjoyed taking care of customers at MainPlace for 29 years, but believe our other nearby locations will better serve them longer term," said President Jamie Nordstrom.
