Nordstrom to close Santa Ana mall store

Nordstrom to close Santa Ana mall store

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

After nearly 30 years of doing business in the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, California, Nordstrom has announced it will be shuttering the location. "We've enjoyed taking care of customers at MainPlace for 29 years, but believe our other nearby locations will better serve them longer term," said President Jamie Nordstrom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 2 hr spytheweb 5
free hotel room and bed for female 5 hr Casper 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Thu Listo 594
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) Wed Damage 171
News Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the... Jan 11 cheezypoof 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Jan 10 Dudley 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,026 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC