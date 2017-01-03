Noods, Noods, Noods: Next Foodbeast f...

Noods, Noods, Noods: Next Foodbeast fest is nuts for noodles

Add menudo and udon and what do you get? Menudon. Pour Vida Latin Flavor will debut the dish Saturday at Noods Noods Noods in downtown Santa Ana.

