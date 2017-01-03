Nine-year term urged for U.S. man who...

Nine-year term urged for U.S. man who plotted sex with 13-year-old Canadian

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

American prosecutors are pushing for a nine-year prison term and indefinite probation for a man who flew to Canada to have sex with a 13-year-old girl who had sent him nude videos. In pushing for the sentence, prosecutors say Paul Binh Do caused the Calgary teen severe distress, tried to cover up his crime, breached his bail conditions, and may have been trying to lure five other underage girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) 17 hr Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Tue mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Tue mar 1
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Jan 3 Rene Rio 9
News 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change... Jan 3 mar 1
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Dec 22 Drifter13 1,176
News Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi... Dec 20 mar 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,239 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC