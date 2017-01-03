Needed progress in informant scandal

Victims' families listen to Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas talk after the salon shooter pleaded guilty at Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana, Calif., on Friday, May 2, 2014. The California Attorney General's Office announced on Tuesday it would no longer appeal a 2015 ruling removing the entire Orange County District Attorney from the sentencing phase for the Seal Beach salon murderer.

