Mexican Consulate in Santa Ana launches women's initiative
Consul of Mexico Mario Cuevas Zamora helped launch the Initiative for the Comprehensive Care of Women on Wednesday morning at the consul offices in Santa Ana. The program promotes services for migrant women who are dealing with discrimination, exploitation and sexual and physical abuse.
