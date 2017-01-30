Man shot in the torso after fist figh...

Man shot in the torso after fist fight in Santa Ana

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

An Irvine Police officer cleans up crime scene tape on Main Street near Sky Park Circle in Irvine around 12:05 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017. A man who was shot once in the torso outside of a Santa Ana bar drove himself to the intersection, where he was later contacted by police and paramedics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... 5 hr Agent Orange 3
News Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11) 8 hr Casper 91
News Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11) 8 hr Who Pharted Here 55
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) 10 hr Tony 86
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) 15 hr Tony 172
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 22 hr Kornho Granny 4,841
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Sun tomin cali 14
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC