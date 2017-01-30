Man shot in the torso after fist fight in Santa Ana
An Irvine Police officer cleans up crime scene tape on Main Street near Sky Park Circle in Irvine around 12:05 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017. A man who was shot once in the torso outside of a Santa Ana bar drove himself to the intersection, where he was later contacted by police and paramedics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|5 hr
|Agent Orange
|3
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Casper
|91
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|Tony
|86
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|15 hr
|Tony
|172
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|22 hr
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC