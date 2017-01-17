Man guilty of raping, assaulting wife...

Man guilty of raping, assaulting wife in Santa Ana

Luis Javier Cervantes, 26, who is scheduled to be sentenced March 24, faces up to 36 years to life in prison. He was convicted Friday of raping his estranged wife in a hallway outside a room where their two young sons slept in Santa Ana before punching her in the head, cutting her with a blade, and then fleeing in her car.

