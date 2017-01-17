Man guilty of raping, assaulting wife in Santa Ana
Luis Javier Cervantes, 26, who is scheduled to be sentenced March 24, faces up to 36 years to life in prison. He was convicted Friday of raping his estranged wife in a hallway outside a room where their two young sons slept in Santa Ana before punching her in the head, cutting her with a blade, and then fleeing in her car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|21 hr
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Ssk
|1,182
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|Fri
|18street
|119
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Green light free
|600
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Fri
|AnaheimES
|104
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Jan 18
|Westminster
|79
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC