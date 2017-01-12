Man arrested on suspicion of firing shotgun, setting a fire and...
A man in his 50s was arrested after officers saw him smashing windows on a second floor balcony at the South Coast Springs apartment complex in the 3600 block of S. Bear Street around 6 a.m., Santa Ana police Cmdr. Jeffrey Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Korean community takes root in Buena Park (Oct '13)
|22 min
|Bigdick Whitey
|10
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|5 hr
|Ahm
|71
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|Ahm
|114
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|6 hr
|Queso
|97
|Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,...
|6 hr
|Peter
|1
|free hotel room and bed for female
|7 hr
|Casper
|3
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Ftt
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC