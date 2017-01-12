Letters: Join the Orange County grand...

Letters: Join the Orange County grand jury

Have you wondered how our county and city governments truly operate or how our jails are run? Are you interested in "giving back" and making a positive difference in your community? One of the best opportunities to get an "insider's view" of local governments and agencies and to improve the lives of your fellow citizens is to become a grand juror. Grand jurors attend extensive tours of county facilities and meet the "movers and shakers" of the county.

