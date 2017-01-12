Letters: Join the Orange County grand jury
Have you wondered how our county and city governments truly operate or how our jails are run? Are you interested in "giving back" and making a positive difference in your community? One of the best opportunities to get an "insider's view" of local governments and agencies and to improve the lives of your fellow citizens is to become a grand juror. Grand jurors attend extensive tours of county facilities and meet the "movers and shakers" of the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|3 hr
|Ahm
|71
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|Ahm
|114
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Queso
|97
|Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,...
|4 hr
|Peter
|1
|free hotel room and bed for female
|4 hr
|Casper
|3
|The Korean community takes root in Buena Park (Oct '13)
|4 hr
|Casper
|9
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Ftt
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC