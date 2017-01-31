Last day to sign up for health coverage
Jacqueline Soberano, a patient care coordinator at AltaMed, helps Maria Guerra, of Santa Ana, as she signs up for Covered California on the last day to enroll for Covered California on January 31, 2017. Osvaldo Nuno, a receptionist at AltaMed, talks with a client about Covered California on the last day to sing up for coverage in Santa Ana, California, January 31, 2017.
