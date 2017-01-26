Lake ElsinoreCommuter woes abound in wake of Ortega Highway closure
While Caltrans engineers decide how to fix a stretch of Highway 74 that cracked after storms thrashed the region this weekend, commuters are watching the clocks on their vehicle dashboards to see which stop-and-go route is going to be the least stop-and-go. Ortega Highway, a link between sourth Orange County and Riverside County, was closed to commuters Wednesday after sagging in the road was discovered.
