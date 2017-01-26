Lake ElsinoreCommuter woes abound in ...

Lake ElsinoreCommuter woes abound in wake of Ortega Highway closure

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

While Caltrans engineers decide how to fix a stretch of Highway 74 that cracked after storms thrashed the region this weekend, commuters are watching the clocks on their vehicle dashboards to see which stop-and-go route is going to be the least stop-and-go. Ortega Highway, a link between sourth Orange County and Riverside County, was closed to commuters Wednesday after sagging in the road was discovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy Neill 4 hr Dr Phill 1
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... 4 hr tomin cali 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Fri Your friend 49
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Fri Lil snuffy 169
News After wall and immigration orders, President Tr... Jan 26 Wildchild 1
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Jan 26 Ssk 1,189
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC