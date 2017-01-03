Laguna Beach's top stories in 2016
Soondus Ahmed, one of seven Muslim women who claims staff at Urth Caffe in Laguna Beach had police remove her group from the eatery in April, speaks in Santa Ana. Trolley riders enjoy a lift on a Laguna Beach trolly from Mission Hospital to downtown Laguna Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Tue
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC