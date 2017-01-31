L.A. Sheriff: We know who killed wife...

L.A. Sheriff: We know who killed wife of Righteous Brothers singer

19 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

An escaped prisoner shot dead by Santa Ana police in 1982 has been identified as the suspected killer in the 1976 Hermosa Beach slaying of Karen Sue Klaas , the ex-wife of singer Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers . Kenneth Eugene Troyer was linked to the crime through a DNA sample from an immediate male relative, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials announced at a press conference in downtown Los Angeles on Monday - 41 years to the day since Klaas was found unconscious, strangled and sexually assaulted in her home in the 500 block of 24th Street.

