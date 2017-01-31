L.A. Sheriff: We know who killed wife of Righteous Brothers singer
An escaped prisoner shot dead by Santa Ana police in 1982 has been identified as the suspected killer in the 1976 Hermosa Beach slaying of Karen Sue Klaas , the ex-wife of singer Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers . Kenneth Eugene Troyer was linked to the crime through a DNA sample from an immediate male relative, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials announced at a press conference in downtown Los Angeles on Monday - 41 years to the day since Klaas was found unconscious, strangled and sexually assaulted in her home in the 500 block of 24th Street.
