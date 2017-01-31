Judge told to impose longer sentence in child sex attack
An Orange County judge who gave a man less than half the mandatory sentence for sodomizing a 3-year-old girl has been told to try again. A California appeals court on Tuesday ordered Superior Court Judge Marc Kelly to impose the mandatory state minimum of 25 years to life on Kevin Rojano-Nieto.
