Judge now weighs removing Orange County D.A.'s Office from another high-profile murder case

Judge Thomas Goethals, seen in this 2015 photo, heard closing arguments on Tuesday following several weeks of testimony centering on whether prosecutors intentionally withheld evidence in the trial of Cole Wilkins, facing a charge of murder for the 2006 death of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy David Piquette. SANTA ANA The decision over whether to remove the Orange County District Attorney's Office from another high-profile murder case is in the hands of an Orange County Superior Court judge after a public defender charged that local prosecutors can't help provide her client a fair trial.

