John Elway, Tony Romo photographed together, only adding to QB rumors
Sunday afternoon, photos were posted to the Facebook page of Glenn Stearns that showed Broncos general manager John Elway and Romo together at what was labeled in the post as , "our dear friend House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's Victory Party." Stearns is the founder and chairman of Stearns Lending, a mortgage lender headquartered in Santa Ana, California, south of Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Ssk
|1,187
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 20
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC