In Orange County and elsewhere, women...

In Orange County and elsewhere, women's march confronts Trump, shows courage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Crowds estimated at about 20,000 people pack Santa Ana streets on Saturday, January 21, 2017 during the Women's March against President Trump. There were 616 sister marches across the world, and 49 in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec... 10 hr Richard 1
News Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl... 10 hr Richard 1
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Fri kiss that Trump azz 40
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Jan 20 Ssk 1,182
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) Jan 20 18street 119
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Green light free 600
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Jan 20 AnaheimES 104
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Orange County was issued at January 22 at 9:13PM PST

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,161,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC