In Orange County and elsewhere, women's march confronts Trump, shows courage
Crowds estimated at about 20,000 people pack Santa Ana streets on Saturday, January 21, 2017 during the Women's March against President Trump. There were 616 sister marches across the world, and 49 in California.
