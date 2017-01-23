In Memoriam: Auctioneer and TV Person...

In Memoriam: Auctioneer and TV Personality Don Presley, 71

The antiques trade lost one of its true originals on Jan. 12, 2017, with the passing of Don Presley, principal auctioneer and owner of Don Presley Auction Co., Santa Ana, California. Presley had fought a long and courageous battle against cancer, vowing he would 'never give up without one heck of a good fight.'

