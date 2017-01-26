HemetHemet Council supports new 'Ramona' festival
"Ramona" was once the biggest event in Hemet and the City Council is helping efforts to return California's Official Outdoor Play to its past glory. Council members agreed Tuesday, Jan. 24, to spend up to $5,000 in in-kind support for the inaugural Ramona Spring Festival in downtown Hemet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Red
|615
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Fsp
|111
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Ssk
|1,189
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|6 hr
|Your friend
|44
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC