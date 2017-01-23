Hear At the Drive-In, Melvins Supergroup's Menacing New Song 'Crystal Fairy'

Crystal Fairy is the new hard rock supergroup featuring multi-instrumentalist Omar Rodríguez-López , singer Teri Gender Bender and Melvins ' guitarist and drummer, Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover. The band's new self-titled song, "Crystal Fairy," offers a rough, guitar-driven sound similar to those bands. Gender Bender showcases her vocal range on the wild tune, from elastic shrieks to a manic spoken-word section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.