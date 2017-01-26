Girls in sex trade need help, not prison, former victims say

Gregory Leon Hightower pimped young girls up and down the West Coast, from Seattle and Portland all the way to Orange County, where they worked in the shadow of the Happiest Place on Earth. "He would store us at the Motel 6, which is about two blocks from the Disneyland main entrance, while we worked Harbor Boulevard from Anaheim, Santa Ana and Garden Grove," said Wendy Barnes, who was swept under Hightower's spell with exhortations of love and romance when she was a troubled 15-year-old, eager for love.

