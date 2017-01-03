Gerardo Mouet, Santa Ana's acting city manager spells, out his priorities

SANTA ANA As executive director of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency for a dozen years, Gerardo Mouet felt it necessary to sit in the City Council chambers control room last week through a special meeting called to evaluate City Manager David Cavazos. Mouet did so because one of his responsibilities heading the agency was to oversee the video recording of the meeting , with the lead digital technician on vacation.

