GE aerospace operation in Santa Ana sold

11 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

An affiliate of Los Angeles-based investment firm Admiralty Partners has acquired General Electric's aerospace operations in Santa Ana, the company announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

