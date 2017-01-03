GE aerospace operation in Santa Ana sold
An affiliate of Los Angeles-based investment firm Admiralty Partners has acquired General Electric's aerospace operations in Santa Ana, the company announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
