Fullerton Reaches its Day of Decision on Poseidon.

Yes, the Orange County Water District has many other important issues that it deals with besides just opening the door to the Poseidon boondoggle: for example, of particular concern to Fullerton, there's the North Basin contamination, and the cleanup of the Raahauge Shooting Range , aside from the whole overall task of stewarding our Santa Ana Aquifer. But the proposed Poseidon desal plant, for which OCWD has been the essential enabler, is of particular concern to all of us in the Northern/Western half of OC, for three groups of reasons: FINANCIAL , ENVIRONMENTAL and MORAL We've written about all of this for years, and Sean Paden has a new piece out from yesterday , geared to tonight's Fullerton decision.

