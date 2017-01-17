Fullerton Reaches its Day of Decision...

Fullerton Reaches its Day of Decision on Poseidon.

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Orange Juice

Yes, the Orange County Water District has many other important issues that it deals with besides just opening the door to the Poseidon boondoggle: for example, of particular concern to Fullerton, there's the North Basin contamination, and the cleanup of the Raahauge Shooting Range , aside from the whole overall task of stewarding our Santa Ana Aquifer. But the proposed Poseidon desal plant, for which OCWD has been the essential enabler, is of particular concern to all of us in the Northern/Western half of OC, for three groups of reasons: FINANCIAL , ENVIRONMENTAL and MORAL We've written about all of this for years, and Sean Paden has a new piece out from yesterday , geared to tonight's Fullerton decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Juice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 4 min Ahm 77
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 4 hr Ur daddy 1,177
free hotel room and bed for female 11 hr Casper 4
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 11 hr Casper 99
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) 15 hr Casper 117
News The Korean community takes root in Buena Park (Oct '13) Mon Bigdick Whitey 10
News Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,... Mon Peter 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC