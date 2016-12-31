First American Trust Co Buys iShares Select Dividend, iShares -a + Year Treasury Bond ETF, ...
First American Trust Co Buys iShares Select Dividend, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF - DNQ, Sells General Electric Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Duke Energy Corp Santa Ana, CA, based Investment company First American Trust Co buys iShares Select Dividend, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF - DNQ, iShares 10 Year Credit Bond, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond, sells General Electric Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Chubb Ltd during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Trust Co. As of 2016-12-31, First American Trust Co owns 103 stocks with a total value of $320 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|14 hr
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Thu
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Jan 3
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC