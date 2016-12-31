First American Trust Co Buys iShares Select Dividend, iShares -a + Year Treasury Bond ETF, ...

First American Trust Co Buys iShares Select Dividend, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF - DNQ, Sells General Electric Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Duke Energy Corp Santa Ana, CA, based Investment company First American Trust Co buys iShares Select Dividend, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF - DNQ, iShares 10 Year Credit Bond, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond, sells General Electric Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Chubb Ltd during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Trust Co. As of 2016-12-31, First American Trust Co owns 103 stocks with a total value of $320 million.

