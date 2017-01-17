Dunkin' Donuts thanked for 'investing...

Dunkin' Donuts thanked for 'investing in our hometown'

Local dignitaries joined the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and members of Dunkin' Donuts' franchise for a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday at the Tehachapi location. Michelle Vance, economic development coordinator for the City of Tehachapi, accepted a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Veterans' Collaborative Services from Matt Higgins of Frontier Restaurant Group.

