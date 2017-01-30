Deputy shoots at hammer-wielding man in Santa Ana
NORTH TUSTIN A deputy who came across a man with a large hammer fired two shots at the suspect in a rural stretch of unincorporated North Tustin shortly after 6 a.m. with neither getting hurting, authorities said. The deputy had responded to the 12000 block of Vista Panorama after a caller told a dispatcher that a man was in the bushes with a backpack, sheriff's Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tustin News.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|13 hr
|Agent Orange
|3
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|16 hr
|Casper
|91
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|17 hr
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|Tony
|86
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC