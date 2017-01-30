Deputy shoots at hammer-wielding man in Santa Ana

NORTH TUSTIN A deputy who came across a man with a large hammer fired two shots at the suspect in a rural stretch of unincorporated North Tustin shortly after 6 a.m. with neither getting hurting, authorities said. The deputy had responded to the 12000 block of Vista Panorama after a caller told a dispatcher that a man was in the bushes with a backpack, sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tustin News.