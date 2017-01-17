Costa Mesa drops lawsuit against affordable housing group a year after foreclosing on 22 units
Costa Mesa Motor Inn resident Manny Sanchez and his son Kaine Ryder, 1, join other protesters in Costa Mesa in October 2015. Protesters gather in protest of a plan that would convert the inn into market-rate apartments and displace between 60 and 80 residents who use the motel as a low-income housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|14 hr
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|Ssk
|1,182
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|18 hr
|18street
|119
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Green light free
|600
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|18 hr
|AnaheimES
|104
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Wed
|Westminster
|79
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC