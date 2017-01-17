City OKs $105K for athletic complex p...

City OKs $105K for athletic complex playground equipment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yuma Sun

The purchase and delivery of children's playground equipment for the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex was authorized by the Yuma City Council at its meeting Wednesday night. The $105,157.35 cost of the equipment - Zero-G swings, a foot slide, a "merry-go-all" and a shade structure among them - was partially offset by a $50,000 grant from Fiesta Bowl Charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 8 hr Crooks gang 1,180
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 23 hr Westminster 79
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Wed Ssk 166
News Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,... Wed Joe Smoe 2
free hotel room and bed for female Tue Casper 4
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Tue Casper 99
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) Jan 17 Casper 117
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Orange County was issued at January 19 at 9:18PM PST

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC