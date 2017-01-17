City OKs $105K for athletic complex playground equipment
The purchase and delivery of children's playground equipment for the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex was authorized by the Yuma City Council at its meeting Wednesday night. The $105,157.35 cost of the equipment - Zero-G swings, a foot slide, a "merry-go-all" and a shade structure among them - was partially offset by a $50,000 grant from Fiesta Bowl Charities.
