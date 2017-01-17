CHP officers cleared in fatal Orange County shooting
SANTA ANA >> Orange County prosecutors have concluded that two California Highway Patrol officers acted properly when they shot and killed one man and injured another during an undercover operation. Senior Deputy District Attorney Brock Zimmon says an investigation found Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|20 min
|Ahm
|73
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|23 min
|Ahm
|116
|The Korean community takes root in Buena Park (Oct '13)
|14 hr
|Bigdick Whitey
|10
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Queso
|97
|Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,...
|20 hr
|Peter
|1
|free hotel room and bed for female
|21 hr
|Casper
|3
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|Ftt
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC