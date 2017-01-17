CHP officers cleared in fatal Orange ...

CHP officers cleared in fatal Orange County shooting

SANTA ANA >> Orange County prosecutors have concluded that two California Highway Patrol officers acted properly when they shot and killed one man and injured another during an undercover operation. Senior Deputy District Attorney Brock Zimmon says an investigation found Sgt.

