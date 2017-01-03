Cavazos' removal strains credibility
David Cavazos' tenure as the city manager of Santa Ana has been contentious. But whether or not the reasoning behind the recent decision to place Cavazos on paid leave was justified, the manner in which it was conducted reeks of political gamesmanship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|6 hr
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Thu
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Jan 3
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC