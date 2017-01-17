Austin Faoliu, coveted DT, commits to Oregon Ducks over Oklahoma Sooners, others
TE Josh Falo, DT Austin Faoliu, DT Popo Aumavae, RB/S Cyrus Habibi-Likio and LB Sampson Niu After flipping three-star athlete Darrian McNeal and four-star quarterback Braxton Burmeister , Taggart and his staff were at it again Saturday evening, as former Arizona pledge Austin Faoliu committed to Oregon over Oklahoma at the Polynesian Bowl on ESPN3: The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle, out of Mater Dei High School , also held offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Illinois, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas, Virginia, Washington State and others.
