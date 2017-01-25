3 California doctors suspended for unpaid taxes

The physician licenses of three doctors in California, including one in Madera, have been suspended because of unpaid taxes, said the Medical Board of California. As of Jan. 17, Todd David Spencer, M.D., of Madera; Thomas S. Powers, M.D., of Santa Ana; and Rajiv Harshad Bhuva, M.D., of Arcadia, have been restrained from practicing medicine until their outstanding balances are paid or have made payment arrangements with the Franchise Tax Board or the State Board of Equalization.

