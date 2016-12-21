Yorba Linda man gets 4 years in real estate fraud
SANTA ANA A 40-year-old Yorba Linda man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a real estate fraud scheme and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Andres Oman Pacheco was accused of taking at least $540,000 from victims in real estate deals, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney George McFetridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|9 hr
|groovie ghoolie
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|WSA
|587
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Tue
|Cheers
|2
|Trump should uphold DACA
|Tue
|Brian_G
|7
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|17
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC