Woman pleads guilty in La Habra hit-run that killed 1, injured another
SANTA ANA A Hacienda Heights driver pleaded guilty in a woman's death and another woman's injury for in incident in which she ran a red light and hit them in La Habra, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Caroline Sujin Kim , 23, was speeding on Whittier Boulevard at about 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2013, when she drove through a red light at Rigsby Street and crashed her car into two pedestrians, 38-year-old Sandra Cellabos of La Habra and 43-year-old Michelle M., who were crossing in a crosswalk, according to the DA's statement.
