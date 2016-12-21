This 'Unsung Hero' was a convicted mu...

This 'Unsung Hero' was a convicted murderer until Gov. Brown set him free immediately

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Tung Nguyen, of Santa Ana, is trying to create a program to help former Asian and Pacific Islander inmates re-enter society after being released from prison. Nguyen served 18 years in prison for first-degree murder but was approved for parole by Gov. Jerry Brown after he helped a group of civilians to safety during a prison riot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... 5 hr groovie ghoolie 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 23 hr WSA 587
queer eye for the straight guy Tue Cheers 2
News Trump should uphold DACA Tue Brian_G 7
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Mon Charlie Chan 5
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec 26 Sarah 2
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Dec 25 Anonymous 17
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC