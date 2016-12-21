This 'Unsung Hero' was a convicted murderer until Gov. Brown set him free immediately
Tung Nguyen, of Santa Ana, is trying to create a program to help former Asian and Pacific Islander inmates re-enter society after being released from prison. Nguyen served 18 years in prison for first-degree murder but was approved for parole by Gov. Jerry Brown after he helped a group of civilians to safety during a prison riot.
