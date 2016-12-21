Serial Arsonist Burglarizes Fire Stations
Authorities are looking for a man who sets off fires and then burglarizes fire stations in Santa Ana and Anaheim when the crews and engines have left the building. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
