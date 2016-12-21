Santa Ana to consider changing mariju...

Santa Ana to consider changing marijuana ordinance after Prop. 64 passage

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA Following the recent legalization of recreational marijuana, the first Orange County city to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries is proposing amendments to its existing ordinance to comply with the new state law. Approved with 57 percent of votes on Nov. 8, Prop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 15 hr Westminster1513 67
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 17 hr Casper 152
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Tue Jay m25 4
News Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi... Tue mar 1
News Most influential 2016: Andrew Do Dec 19 mar 1
News Vietnamese comic Minh Beo sentenced in sex crim... Dec 17 Dr Wu 1
Jay Leno Tortures Vets With Electronic Human To... Dec 17 Patriot 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,762

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC