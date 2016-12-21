Santa Ana to consider changing marijuana ordinance after Prop. 64 passage
SANTA ANA Following the recent legalization of recreational marijuana, the first Orange County city to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries is proposing amendments to its existing ordinance to comply with the new state law. Approved with 57 percent of votes on Nov. 8, Prop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|15 hr
|Westminster1513
|67
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|17 hr
|Casper
|152
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
|Vietnamese comic Minh Beo sentenced in sex crim...
|Dec 17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Jay Leno Tortures Vets With Electronic Human To...
|Dec 17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC