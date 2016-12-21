Santa Ana police looking for robber who used assault-style rifle in 2 heists
Police are looking for a man who used an assault-style rifles during two robberies in Santa Ana. Police are looking for a man who used an assault-style rifles during two robberies in Santa Ana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|15 hr
|Westminster1513
|67
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|17 hr
|Casper
|152
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
|Vietnamese comic Minh Beo sentenced in sex crim...
|Dec 17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Jay Leno Tortures Vets With Electronic Human To...
|Dec 17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC