Petition Calls To Remove R. Kelly From Soulquarius Festival 2017

The lineup for the first annual Soulquarius Festival was announced yesterday . The event, scheduled for February 18 in Santa Ana, California, is set to be headlined by R. Kelly and Erykah Badu, with the likes of Ja Rule & Ashanti, Jhene Aiko, The Pharcyde, The-Dream and more than a dozen other acts also booked to perform.

