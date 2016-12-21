Pedestrian Critically Injured in Santa Ana Car Accident
A man in his 50s was critically injured in a Santa Ana pedestrian accident after he was struck by two vehicles, one of which left the scene. According to a news report in The Orange County Register, the major injury crash occurred at the intersection of Euclid Street and Hazard Avenue the night of December 23, 2016.
