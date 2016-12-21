Orange County bakery creates gingerbread AT-AT display from 'Star Wars'
Candy canes were being crushed by the legs of an AT-AT just like the Rebels in "Star Wars," only this wasn't in the movies, it was in Santa Ana - and the AT-AT was made of gingerbread. She got the idea for a "Star Wars"-themed display after doing an AT-AT for a Discovery Science Center gingerbread contest.
